Mastercard Inc (MA) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.2% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Mastercard by 18.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,136,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,259,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976,127 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 6.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,120,141 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,687,891,000 after buying an additional 2,229,947 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Mastercard by 10.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,448,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,329,431,000 after buying an additional 1,846,753 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Mastercard by 22,078.6% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,820,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after buying an additional 1,811,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mastercard by 8.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,071,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,132,440,000 after buying an additional 1,058,341 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 2,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $196.37 per share, for a total transaction of $486,015.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,011.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,715,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $191.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,466,292. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $156.19 and a 52 week high of $225.35. The firm has a market cap of $195.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 114.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Mastercard from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Edward Jones upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.55.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

