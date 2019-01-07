MasTec’s (MTZ) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report issued on Monday. They presently have a $49.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Citigroup set a $70.00 price objective on MasTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on MasTec from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

MasTec stock opened at $42.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.85. MasTec has a one year low of $37.24 and a one year high of $55.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The construction company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MasTec will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 0.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 197,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,694,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,271,000 after acquiring an additional 42,982 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 113.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 120,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,187 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the third quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,694,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,271,000 after acquiring an additional 42,982 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, and utility infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

