Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $231.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nomura initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens set a $204.00 target price on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $214.90.

MLM stock opened at $176.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14. Martin Marietta Materials has a twelve month low of $150.75 and a twelve month high of $241.33.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

In other news, Director John J. Koraleski purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $174.07 per share, with a total value of $174,070.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,080.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 1,476 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.50, for a total value of $273,798.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,683,628.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,292,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,314 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,492,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $779,894,000 after purchasing an additional 760,872 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,463,993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,324,000 after purchasing an additional 526,139 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,831,320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $408,988,000 after purchasing an additional 503,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 857,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,948,000 after purchasing an additional 182,668 shares during the last quarter.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

