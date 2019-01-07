Marshwinds Advisory Co. Sells 995 Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Marshwinds Advisory Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Marshwinds Advisory Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 358,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,067,000 after buying an additional 23,693 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,657,000 after buying an additional 47,262 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 31.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 17,021 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 101.9% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 316,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,542,000 after buying an additional 159,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $82,829,000. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, insider Devin W. Stockfish bought 27,890 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.93 per share, for a total transaction of $751,077.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “strong sell” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.63.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $23.39. The company had a trading volume of 123,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,233,973. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.53. Weyerhaeuser Co has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $38.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 118.26%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

