Marshwinds Advisory Co. Sells 3,267 Shares of DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Marshwinds Advisory Co. decreased its stake in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the quarter. DowDuPont comprises 1.8% of Marshwinds Advisory Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Marshwinds Advisory Co.’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DowDuPont by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,394,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,536,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,916 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in DowDuPont by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 179,394,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,536,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,916 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in DowDuPont by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 131,628,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,465,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,817 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in DowDuPont by 217.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,674,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,010,000 after purchasing an additional 21,705,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in DowDuPont by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,342,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

DWDP stock traded up $0.61 on Monday, hitting $55.34. 3,777,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,709,157. DowDuPont Inc has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DWDP shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on DowDuPont from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Nomura lowered DowDuPont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered DowDuPont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on DowDuPont in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.47.

DowDuPont Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

