Man Group plc Takes $3.20 Million Position in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 39,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXST. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 496.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter.

NXST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Gabelli initiated coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $79.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 1-year low of $60.30 and a 1-year high of $89.75.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.34 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay M. Grossman sold 3,125 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $252,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,033,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

