Man Group plc Boosts Stake in Shake Shack Inc (SHAK)

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 347.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,594 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $46.28 on Monday. Shake Shack Inc has a 1 year low of $36.58 and a 1 year high of $70.12. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm had revenue of $119.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Equity Group L.P. Select sold 33,186 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $1,932,088.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 25,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $1,055,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,621.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,836 shares of company stock valued at $15,737,136 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shake Shack from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.08 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Shake Shack to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.41.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of October 9, 2018, it operated 180 locations in 26 U.S.

