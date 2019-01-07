Maker (MKR) Trading Up 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Maker token can now be bought for approximately $496.12 or 0.12291366 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, Kyber Network, Bibox and Radar Relay. Maker has a market cap of $361.29 million and $449,306.00 worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maker has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00027083 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00001273 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

Maker is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 728,228 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Switcheo Network, Radar Relay, DDEX, OasisDEX, BitMart, GOPAX, HitBTC, OKEx, Gate.io, IDEX, CoinMex, Kucoin and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

