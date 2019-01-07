Magna International Inc. (MGA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.86.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th.

Shares of MGA traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.47. 922,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Magna International has a 12 month low of $42.88 and a 12 month high of $67.47.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Magna International in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magna International in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Magna International in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magna International in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Magna International in the third quarter worth about $190,000. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers body systems, including exterior sheetmetal and closure systems, body structure systems, and energy management solutions; chassis systems, such as frames and chassis subframes, suspension links and arms, and chassis modules; and engineering services comprising support, program management, virtual tool, prototype build and validation, testing, and research and development services.

