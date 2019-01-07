Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 16,480 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,480 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,152,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,182,000 after purchasing an additional 156,042 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 590,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,500,000 after acquiring an additional 35,816 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 660,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,446,000 after acquiring an additional 112,499 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 74,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $875,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FITB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Wedbush set a $34.00 target price on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Raymond James upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 target price on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $24.76 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $34.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.84%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

