Macquarie Group Ltd. Invests $2.08 Million in iRobot Co. (IRBT) Stock

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRBT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iRobot by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in iRobot by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iRobot by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iRobot by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in iRobot by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 49,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of iRobot to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of iRobot in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of iRobot in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,117 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total transaction of $1,000,085.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,817,001.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 63,070 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $5,682,607.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,561,968.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 99,367 shares of company stock valued at $8,722,764 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $83.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.72. iRobot Co. has a 12-month low of $55.77 and a 12-month high of $118.75.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.12 million. iRobot had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stair.

