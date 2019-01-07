Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.79 Million Holdings in W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 186,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 35,400 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 43.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,055,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,010,000 after buying an additional 2,137,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,750,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,263,000 after buying an additional 494,001 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 16.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,846,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,718,000 after buying an additional 690,476 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 17.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,278,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,248,000 after buying an additional 644,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the third quarter valued at about $26,802,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTI opened at $4.93 on Monday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $9.88. The stock has a market cap of $573.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.82.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.51%. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

WTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.50 to $10.75 in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.92.

W&T Offshore Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

