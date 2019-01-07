Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 22.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,343 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,136 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Benefitfocus were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the third quarter worth about $185,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 59.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus in the second quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on BNFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Benefitfocus to $58.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Benefitfocus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.55.

NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $46.13 on Monday. Benefitfocus Inc has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $55.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: “Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $1.71 Million Holdings in Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/07/macquarie-group-ltd-has-1-71-million-holdings-in-benefitfocus-inc-bnft.html.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers in the United States. It operates through Employer and Carrier segments. The company's products for insurance carriers include Marketplaces, which are online shopping environments; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution for communication; eSales for carriers and brokers to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.