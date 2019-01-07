Lumentum (LITE) Trading Up 0.5%

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) was up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.91 and last traded at $41.98. Approximately 28,406 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,530,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. BidaskClub downgraded Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Lumentum from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lumentum in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.26.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.29. Lumentum had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $63,357.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,946.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000.

Lumentum Company Profile (NASDAQ:LITE)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

