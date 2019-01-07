LPL Financial LLC Has $1.12 Million Holdings in WEX Inc (WEX)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.2% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 8,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 3.6% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 3.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 3.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the third quarter valued at $103,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on WEX shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.64.

WEX stock opened at $141.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. WEX Inc has a 52 week low of $131.35 and a 52 week high of $203.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.59.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. WEX had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $382.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. WEX’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WEX Inc will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David G. Cooper sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $88,106.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,065 shares in the company, valued at $154,584.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

