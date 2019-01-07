LPL Financial LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sturgeon Ventures LLP boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 20,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the third quarter worth about $307,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 27.0% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 8,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Puzo Michael J lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 31.8% during the third quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 2,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 4.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 227,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares during the last quarter. 59.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

In other IPG Photonics news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $27,547.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at $565,666.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $57,871.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,461.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,131 shares of company stock worth $103,915 in the last 90 days. 33.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Friday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Friday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.67.

IPGP opened at $114.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.82. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $264.11. The company has a current ratio of 8.64, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $356.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.48 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 25.58%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/07/lpl-financial-llc-has-1-07-million-holdings-in-ipg-photonics-co-ipgp.html.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.