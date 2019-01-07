LPL Financial LLC Acquires New Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (AVAV)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 5.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 807,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,575,000 after buying an additional 42,890 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 3,574.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 614,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,903,000 after buying an additional 597,581 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 15.2% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 482,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,481,000 after buying an additional 63,811 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 8.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 274,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,631,000 after buying an additional 21,199 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 37.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 245,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,489,000 after buying an additional 66,197 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded AeroVironment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Shares of AVAV opened at $68.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.60 and a 12-month high of $121.32.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $72.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.54 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

