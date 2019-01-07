Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,540,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,771 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.74% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $83,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $389,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 130.8% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $2,900,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 16.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 17.3% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 112,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after buying an additional 16,506 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $4,463,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,052,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,242,095.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total value of $1,411,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,799,153.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,148,150 over the last three months. 5.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $50.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.94 and a 12-month high of $58.26.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LYV shares. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.35.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

