LivaNova PLC (LIVN) Holdings Lifted by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $15,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. grace capital acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1,054.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova in the third quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LIVN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of LivaNova to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.20.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $90.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.91. LivaNova PLC has a 52-week low of $79.82 and a 52-week high of $131.54.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.03 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 8.31%. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hugh M. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.65, for a total transaction of $115,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Wise sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $178,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $972,330 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories for extracorporeal circulation, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical heart valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves.

