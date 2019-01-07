LinkEye Price Tops $0.0033 on Exchanges (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. In the last seven days, LinkEye has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One LinkEye coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, DigiFinex, Huobi and OKEx. LinkEye has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $753,350.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009086 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025222 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.02188170 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00156081 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00214201 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024932 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000105 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024930 BTC.

LinkEye Profile

LinkEye launched on November 21st, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LinkEye is www.linkeye.com

Buying and Selling LinkEye

LinkEye can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bitbns, Huobi and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LinkEye should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LinkEye using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

