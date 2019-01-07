Limbach Holdings Inc (LMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $140.50 Million

Brokerages predict that Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) will report $140.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limbach’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $145.00 million and the lowest is $136.00 million. Limbach reported sales of $131.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limbach will report full-year sales of $535.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $531.10 million to $540.14 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $562.25 million, with estimates ranging from $551.50 million to $573.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Limbach.

Get Limbach alerts:

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 19th. The construction company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $135.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.38 million. Limbach had a negative return on equity of 5.30% and a negative net margin of 0.78%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. TheStreet cut Limbach from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Roth Capital cut Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Limbach from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMB. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Limbach by 52.2% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 249,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 85,443 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Limbach by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 37,031 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Limbach by 47.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Limbach by 169.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. 38.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMB opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.40. Limbach has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $14.76.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limbach (LMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.