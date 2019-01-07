Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Liberty Property have underperformed its industry over the past month. Moreover, the recent trend in estimate revisions for 2019 funds from operations (FFO) per share does not indicate a favorable outlook for the company. Leveraging on the strong fundamentals of industrial real estate market, the company is focusing to expand its industrial portfolio through strategic acquisitions and development. Also, it is disposing non-core office properties to pursue such expansion opportunities. The company disposed five office properties comprising 335,866 square feet in Malvern, PA, for $45.8 million, according to a recently-announced 2018 capital activity update. Such efforts to refine portfolio mix are expected to drive the company’s long-term growth. But, large scale dispositions will likely have a dilutive impact on the company’s earnings in the near term. Rate hike and protectionist trade policies add to its woes.”

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LPT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.83.

Shares of NYSE LPT opened at $41.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Liberty Property Trust has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $46.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.64.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $121.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.79 million. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.78%.

In other news, CAO Mary Beth Morrissey sold 6,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $311,493.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,358,374.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Liberty Property Trust by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,450,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Liberty Property Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Liberty Property Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Liberty Property Trust by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $325,000. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of industrial and office properties. Liberty's 103.5 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

