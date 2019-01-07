Leoni (LEO) Given a €25.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Leoni (ETR:LEO) has been assigned a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 18.57% from the company’s current price.

LEO has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Commerzbank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Leoni has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €34.71 ($40.37).

Shares of LEO opened at €30.70 ($35.70) on Monday. Leoni has a twelve month low of €39.21 ($45.59) and a twelve month high of €66.20 ($76.98).

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

