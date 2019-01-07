Lennar (LEN.B) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 9th.
Lennar stock opened at $33.27 on Monday. Lennar has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $58.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.13.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LEN.B shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lennar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.
About Lennar
Lennar Corporation is a provider of real estate related financial services, commercial real estate, investment management and finance company. The Company is a homebuilder that operates in various states. Its segments include Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto and Lennar Multifamily.
