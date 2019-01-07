Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 1,244,659 Shares of Colony Capital Inc (CLNY)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 281.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,687,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244,659 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $10,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Colony Capital during the second quarter worth $114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Colony Capital in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Colony Capital in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Colony Capital in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Colony Capital in the second quarter valued at $169,000. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CLNY shares. ValuEngine cut Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. JMP Securities set a $9.00 price target on Colony Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

In related news, insider Neale Redington sold 15,000 shares of Colony Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CLNY opened at $5.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Colony Capital Inc has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $11.11.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $674.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.20 million. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 17.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. Colony Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

Colony Capital Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $44 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

