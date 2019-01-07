Legal & General Group Plc Buys New Holdings in Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 143,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,037,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APTV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter worth $154,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter worth $195,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Aptiv by 65.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter worth $201,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $112.50 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.94.

NYSE APTV opened at $62.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $58.80 and a 12-month high of $103.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.58.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Aptiv had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Aptiv’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin P. Clark acquired 11,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.43 per share, with a total value of $762,633.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

