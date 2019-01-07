Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 9.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $11,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 23,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 426,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $75.89 on Monday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.74 and a 52-week high of $98.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.66%.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $816,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas A. Lopardo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $164,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,401.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,550 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PKI. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.74.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

