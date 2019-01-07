LegacyTexas Financial Group (LTXB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on LegacyTexas Financial Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. LegacyTexas Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.64.

NASDAQ LTXB opened at $34.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.43. LegacyTexas Financial Group has a one year low of $30.18 and a one year high of $47.18.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $98.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.73 million. LegacyTexas Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 24.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LegacyTexas Financial Group will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director George A. Fisk sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 64.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 19.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

LegacyTexas Financial Group Company Profile

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

