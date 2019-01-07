Learning Technologies Group (LTG) Trading 10% Higher

Shares of Learning Technologies Group PLC (LON:LTG) traded up 10% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 84 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 83.60 ($1.09). 1,430,329 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 826,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76 ($0.99).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LTG shares. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target (up previously from GBX 132 ($1.72)) on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th.

In related news, insider Neil Elton acquired 137,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £175,554.56 ($229,393.13). Also, insider Leslie-Ann Reed acquired 15,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £11,952.71 ($15,618.33).

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

