Lear (LEA) PT Set at $140.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a $140.00 price target on Lear (NYSE:LEA) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LEA. Buckingham Research set a $150.00 target price on Lear and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lear in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. ValuEngine cut Lear from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lear in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $194.19.

Lear stock opened at $126.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Lear has a 52 week low of $114.45 and a 52 week high of $206.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.06). Lear had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lear will post 18.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.47%.

In other Lear news, Director Richard Harold Bott sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.13, for a total value of $106,617.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 250.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 2,220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

