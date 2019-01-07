Laboratory Corp. of America (LH) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

LH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $179.07.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $127.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Laboratory Corp. of America has a one year low of $119.38 and a one year high of $190.35. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.14). Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.29, for a total value of $604,173.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,905.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.14, for a total transaction of $56,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,636.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LH. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 763.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 4,966.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 5,786.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 663.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

