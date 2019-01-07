Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Shares Sold by Marshwinds Advisory Co.

Marshwinds Advisory Co. trimmed its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Marshwinds Advisory Co.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 5,429.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “negative” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.45. The company had a trading volume of 403,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,285,442. The firm has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $80.67.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.42%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/07/kraft-heinz-co-khc-shares-sold-by-marshwinds-advisory-co.html.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.