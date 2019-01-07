Kosmos Energy (KOS) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) from a mkt perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

KOS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kosmos Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Kosmos Energy from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.89.

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $4.60 on Friday. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.97.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.93% and a negative net margin of 51.49%. The business had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Kosmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Benjamin Krieger sold 52,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $282,150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; and exploration potential in offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses in offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname.

