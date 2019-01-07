Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of research firms have commented on KNSL. BidaskClub downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $57.51 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52 week low of $43.39 and a 52 week high of $64.97. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $60.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $60,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $301,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,074,190. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,560,000 after purchasing an additional 57,538 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 920,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 920,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 659,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,115,000 after purchasing an additional 68,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 481,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,719,000 after purchasing an additional 49,290 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess casualty, general casualty, product liability, professional liability, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance.

