Kinross Gold (KGC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
KGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.
Shares of KGC opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of -0.08.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth $104,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth $182,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth $248,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 4,393.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 96,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 94,021 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 126.2% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 101,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kinross Gold
Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.
Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.