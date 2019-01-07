Kinross Gold (KGC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

KGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $4.00 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of KGC opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14 and a beta of -0.08.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $753.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.48 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth $104,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth $182,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the second quarter worth $248,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 4,393.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 96,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 94,021 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 126.2% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 101,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.