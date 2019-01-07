Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 price objective on Kindred Biosciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kindred Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Kindred Biosciences from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $19.00 price objective on Kindred Biosciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kindred Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.35.

KIN opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $390.34 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.54. Kindred Biosciences has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $15.75.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $422,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,906,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,147,170.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,200. Corporate insiders own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,829,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,520,000 after purchasing an additional 504,246 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,104,000 after purchasing an additional 253,500 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $3,501,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 318,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 153,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $1,350,000. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

