Kansas City Southern (KSU) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 94.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 559,840 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,879,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $779,358,000 after buying an additional 40,533 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,671,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,597,000 after buying an additional 16,639 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,207,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,955,000 after buying an additional 22,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,724,000 after buying an additional 289,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,603,000 after buying an additional 21,008 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KSU. Bank of America decreased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $134.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.92.

NYSE KSU opened at $96.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $120.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.57. The business had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.19 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 37.98%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.43%.

In related news, Director Henry J. Maier purchased 1,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.68 per share, with a total value of $102,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,286.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

