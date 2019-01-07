Kadant Inc. (KAI) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th.

Kadant has increased its dividend by an average of 9.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Kadant has a payout ratio of 17.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kadant to earn $5.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $80.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.58 million, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.24. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $76.44 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.72 million. Kadant had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kadant will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KAI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Kadant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th.

In related news, Director William P. Tully sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $74,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

