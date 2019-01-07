K12 Inc. (LRN) Chairman Sells $2,405,000.00 in Stock

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 214,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,410.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of K12 stock opened at $24.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $996.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.06. K12 Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $24.85.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $251.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.82 million. K12 had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that K12 Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LRN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of K12 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of K12 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of K12 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of K12 from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in K12 by 154.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 180,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 109,735 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in K12 during the third quarter worth about $287,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in K12 by 119.9% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 23,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 12,975 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in K12 by 27.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 550,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,011,000 after buying an additional 119,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in K12 by 12.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

About K12

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

