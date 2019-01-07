JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 132,241 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 36.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,341,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after acquiring an additional 631,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 101.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,226,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 618,884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 80.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 918,236 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 409,854 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 584,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 22.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 73,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp purchased 90,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $407,835.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 54,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $260,690.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,346,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,451,057.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,098,604 shares of company stock valued at $18,563,554 and sold 71,445 shares valued at $341,008. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EGLE stock opened at $4.92 on Monday. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.70 million, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.38.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $53.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.49 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

