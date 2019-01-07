JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Shares Sold by Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.7% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,009,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,582,000 after acquiring an additional 270,508 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,199,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,010,000 after acquiring an additional 481,210 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,020,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,149,000 after acquiring an additional 169,377 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10,129.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,914,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,209,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,866,000 after acquiring an additional 206,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $100.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.11 and a 12 month high of $119.33. The company has a market capitalization of $335.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $27.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $125,281.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,730.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

