JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $787,000 Holdings in Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NRE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Northstar Realty Europe Corp (NYSE:NRE) by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,144 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.11% of Northstar Realty Europe worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northstar Realty Europe during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Northstar Realty Europe by 305.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Northstar Realty Europe during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Northstar Realty Europe during the second quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Northstar Realty Europe by 82.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NRE. ValuEngine downgraded Northstar Realty Europe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northstar Realty Europe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised Northstar Realty Europe from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. B. Riley downgraded Northstar Realty Europe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Northstar Realty Europe from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Northstar Realty Europe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Northstar Realty Europe stock opened at $15.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Northstar Realty Europe Corp has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $16.78.

Northstar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $28.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.63 million. Northstar Realty Europe had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Northstar Realty Europe Corp will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Northstar Realty Europe

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. is a European focused commercial real estate company with predominately prime office properties within key cities in Germany, the United Kingdom and France, organized as a REIT and managed by an affiliate of Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY), a leading global equity REIT with an embedded investment management platform.

