JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) a $80.00 Price Target

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) received a $80.00 target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.49.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS stock opened at $63.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.66. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $115.98.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 23.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $258,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,251 shares in the company, valued at $12,441,648.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4,813.3% in the third quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at $147,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.