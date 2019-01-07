JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Knowles (KN) a $13.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $13.00 price objective on Knowles (NYSE:KN) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Knowles from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Knowles from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knowles from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Knowles presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.07.

KN opened at $12.38 on Friday. Knowles has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $18.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Knowles had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Knowles will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the third quarter valued at $207,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the second quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Knowles by 6.4% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 22,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, industrial, defense, aerospace medical, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices.

