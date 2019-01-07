JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires New Stake in Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc (AQXP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AQXP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 280,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.19% of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prosight Management LP acquired a new position in Aquinox Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,062,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aquinox Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,126,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aquinox Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $151,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aquinox Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.43 on Monday. Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $16.90.

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AQXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.43).

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Aquinox Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/07/jpmorgan-chase-co-acquires-new-stake-in-aquinox-pharmaceuticals-inc-aqxp.html.

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapeutics for chronic urological conditions by inflammation and pain. The company focuses on a library of novel compounds that activate SH2-containing inositol-5'-phosphatase 1 (SHIP1) to develop therapeutics for application in inflammation, inflammatory pain, and blood cancers.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquinox Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.