John F. Jr. Waters Sells 5,548 Shares of Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO) Stock

Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) CTO John F. Jr. Waters sold 5,548 shares of Zayo Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $134,039.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 87,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,385.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ZAYO traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $24.81. 3,924,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,709,300. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.74.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Zayo Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $641.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

ZAYO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Zayo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zayo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 8th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zayo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Zayo Group from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.54.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Zayo Group in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Zayo Group in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Zayo Group in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in Zayo Group in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Zayo Group in the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

