Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Nitori (NCLTF) to “Hold”

Nitori (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

About Nitori

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and retails furniture and interior products in Japan and internationally. Its products include chests of drawers, storage chests, lowboards, sideboards, kitchen cabinets, home electrical appliance stands, and beds. The company also provides non-life and life insurance products.

