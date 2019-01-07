Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Oxford BioMedica plc’s FY2019 Earnings (OXBDF)

Oxford BioMedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oxford BioMedica in a report issued on Friday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Gardner now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.06.

Get Oxford BioMedica alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford BioMedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th.

Shares of Oxford BioMedica stock opened at $8.49 on Monday. Oxford BioMedica has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

About Oxford BioMedica

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

Read More: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford BioMedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford BioMedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.