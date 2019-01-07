JD.Com (JD) Shares Gap Up to $22.27

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.56, but opened at $22.27. JD.Com shares last traded at $22.69, with a volume of 11252102 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $31.00 target price on shares of JD.Com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of JD.Com in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of JD.Com from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2,276.00 and a beta of 1.16.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $104.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.93 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,549,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $849,223,000 after buying an additional 839,321 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in JD.Com by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,986,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $834,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382,080 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in JD.Com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 27,469,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $716,678,000 after purchasing an additional 649,113 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in JD.Com by 454.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 9,369,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $244,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680,288 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in JD.Com by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,170,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $239,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

About JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

