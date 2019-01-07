Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.34% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $241,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 74.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 16,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $129,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCF opened at $49.20 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $60.55.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 27th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.82%.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

